The ​European Commission will ​propose curbs on ‌imports from ​China going beyond the safeguard measures it ‌agreed with Beijing to cut inbound shipments of Chinese hybrid cars by half, European ‌Commission President Ursula von der Leyen said ‌on Friday Von der Leyen said that the deal struck with China would not fix a ⁠structural ​imbalance, ⁠with the EU's goods trade deficit with China ⁠more than €1 billion ($1.12 billion) a day.

"And this ​is why we need to act," ⁠she told a news conference after an EU ⁠summit ​in Brussels. "Our industries have called for action and we have heard ⁠them and we will respond, including some more ⁠safeguards." ⁠She said this was clearly supported by EU leaders. ($1 = 0.8913 euros)