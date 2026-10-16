States and non-state actors are engineering mass movements of people, EU chief says

​States ​and non-state ‌actors are engineering ​mass movements of people, ‌European Commission chief Ursula von der Leyen said on Friday after ‌meeting with EU leaders in ‌Brussels.

"A new phenomenon that we see over the past years ⁠is ​that states ⁠and non-state actors are engineering ⁠sudden mass movements of people with ​a very clear goal ⁠to overwhelm the ground, the authorities ⁠to ​cause panic, and most of all, to divide ⁠us", she said, adding that ⁠such ⁠situations call for an emergency tool.