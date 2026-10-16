States and non-state actors are engineering mass movements of people, EU chief says
States and non-state actors are engineering mass movements of people, European Commission chief Ursula von der Leyen said on Friday after meeting with EU leaders in Brussels.
"A new phenomenon that we see over the past years is that states and non-state actors are engineering sudden mass movements of people with a very clear goal to overwhelm the ground, the authorities to cause panic, and most of all, to divide us", she said, adding that such situations call for an emergency tool.