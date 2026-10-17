US lifts restrictions on new Mexican flights from capital's airports

​The US ‌Department of Transport ​lifted restrictions preventing ‌Mexican airlines from launching new flights to the United States ‌from two international airports in ‌the Mexican capital, the US said in a joint ⁠statement ​with ⁠Mexico on Friday.

The decision opens ⁠up the possibility of establishing ​flight routes from two airports ⁠in Mexico City, the ⁠Felipe ​Angeles international airport and the Benito Juarez ⁠international airport, to the US, the ⁠statement ⁠added.