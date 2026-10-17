UK finance minister says Heathrow expansion would boost growth

Reuters | Updated: 17-10-2026 03:00 IST | Created: 17-10-2026 03:00 IST
UK finance minister says Heathrow expansion would boost growth

British finance minister John Healey ​said expanding Heathrow Airport would ​help drive growth, in a ‌show ​of support for the project after his boss, Prime Minister Andy Burnham, refused to back plans ‌for a new runway. Adding an extra runway at the busiest airport in Europe is an issue that has divided British politicians for decades. Under Burnham's predecessor, ‌Keir Starmer, the government sought to settle the matter in 2025 ‌by saying it should go ahead.

Healey told reporters at the International Monetary Fund's annual meeting in Bangkok that the project was in line with the government's central aim ⁠of strengthening ​the economy. "The ⁠case for a third runway at Heathrow has always been a case for growth," he ⁠said on Friday.

Three weeks ago, Burnham declined to support it and said ​the decision was a matter for people who live near the ⁠airport. Many businesses, airlines and investors have said the airport should expand but some local ⁠residents ​have objected to the noise from more planes, while the UK's climate targets could be at risk from adding thousands more flights.

Heathrow faces ⁠a lengthy planning process before any potential construction can begin and the ⁠airport said in September ⁠that a third runway may not open until 2039, four years later than forecast in an initial plan.

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