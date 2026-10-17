Moldova condemned Russia on Friday ​after five drones identified by ​its authorities as Russian crashed ‌in ​the country in less than 24 hours. Moldova's pro-European government, which hopes to join the European ‌Union by 2030, has denounced Russia's invasion of Ukraine and repeatedly criticised the incursions into its airspace. Moldova shares a border with Ukraine.

One drone last ‌week crashed about 35 km (21 miles) from the capital Chisinau. The five drones ‌entered Moldovan airspace over a little more than 17 hours on Thursday and Friday. All of them crashed, mainly in the northern and eastern districts, lightly injuring one ⁠person and ​causing minor ⁠damage.

"These incidents pose a threat to citizens' safety and show the direct consequences for regional ⁠stability of Russia's aggressive war against Ukraine," the foreign ministry said in a statement. The ​incidents have repeatedly prompted the ministry to summon Russian ambassador Oleg ⁠Ozerov to demand explanations.

President Maia Sandu regularly criticises Russian foreign policy as running counter ⁠to ​Moldova's interests and has declined to allow Ozerov to present his credentials although he has been stationed in Moldova for more than ⁠two years. Russia accuses Sandu of pursuing policies hostile to Russia.

Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov ⁠said on ⁠Thursday that any improvement of ties with Moldova was possible only if Sandu's government "abandoned its policies based on Russophobia."