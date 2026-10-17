US lifts curbs on Mexican airlines after aviation dispute

Reuters | Updated: 17-10-2026 04:28 IST | Created: 17-10-2026 04:28 IST
US lifts curbs on Mexican airlines after aviation dispute

Mexican airlines ​will be able to launch new flights to the ​US from Mexico City's two international airports after ‌the ​US Department of Transportation lifted restrictions imposed over aviation disputes between the two countries, Mexico's government said on Friday.

The decision allows airlines to establish routes to the US from ‌Mexico City's Felipe Angeles International Airport (AIFA) and Benito Juarez International Airport, according to a statement from the ministries of foreign affairs and communications and transportation. The US Department of Transportation said the move reflected steps taken by Mexico to address concerns over its compliance with ‌a 2015 bilateral air transport agreement.

The department said it would continue to require Mexican carriers to file schedules for ‌flights to and from the US and obtain approval to operate services using large aircraft. A US official said two other orders related to the dispute remain in place and that Washington would closely monitor Mexico's compliance with its commitments.

The official said the decision was separate from an ongoing Federal ⁠Aviation ​Administration review of Mexico's aviation oversight ⁠efforts conducted in August. The FAA restored Mexico's top air safety rating in September 2023, allowing Mexican airlines to expand existing US routes and launch new ⁠services. Mexico had been downgraded in May 2021 after the US regulator found the country did not meet international aviation safety standards.

The downgrade ​was a major blow to Mexican carriers, as US airlines were able to scoop up market share. In May, ⁠US Transportation Secretary Sean Duffy said the Mexican government had agreed to improve aviation access to Mexico City.

President Donald Trump's administration had reached an agreement with ⁠Mexico ​on a plan to address US concerns over its compliance with a 2015 air transport agreement between the two countries, Duffy said. In October last year, the US froze the expansion of Mexican airlines' passenger and cargo services from ⁠the two airports, alleging Mexico had not complied with the bilateral aviation agreement since 2022, when it rescinded slots held by ⁠US passenger airlines and forced US ⁠all-cargo carriers to relocate operations.

Mexican airlines welcomed Friday's decision. Carriers Viva and Aeromexico said it would strengthen air connectivity between the two countries.

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