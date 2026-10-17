North Korea tests new AI-equipped torpedo, KCNA says

Reuters | Updated: 17-10-2026 03:47 IST | Created: 17-10-2026 03:47 IST
North Korea tests new AI-equipped torpedo, KCNA says

North Korea conducted ​an underwater test of a new ‌torpedo ​weapon system on Thursday to verify technological upgrades, state news agency KCNA reported on Saturday, describing the test as ‌a success and a significant step in the country's naval development.

The test verified propulsion technology developed through more than 180 tests over the past five years, KCNA said, adding that artificial ‌intelligence was used for target detection and guidance in the new high-speed precision-guided ‌torpedo. The test is the latest in a run of North Korean weapons launches. It comes amid heightened tensions on the Korean Peninsula, as both Koreas race to develop weapons capable of evading missile defences.

The ⁠test ​was part of ⁠routine defence research activities aimed at advancing the country's weapons systems, KCNA said, adding that it demonstrated improvements ⁠in propulsion efficiency and the performance of the torpedo's rocket propulsion system. The latest test came after ​North Korea said it had tested two types of submarine-launched strategic cruise missiles on Wednesday ⁠to verify its navy's mission capabilities and the reliability of its war deterrent.

Pyongyang has been seeking ⁠to ​develop modern missile submarines alongside ballistic and cruise missiles, test-launching them from various platforms, including an aging submarine. Meanwhile, South Korean President Lee Jae Myung oversaw the country's first test-firing ⁠of a domestically developed hypersonic missile last week.

Seoul's test of a hypersonic glide vehicle, ⁠a maneuverable weapon that ⁠can change course during flight, came days after North Korea said its leader, Kim Jong Un, had also overseen a test of ‌an intermediate-range ‌hypersonic missile.

TRENDING

1
Over 4 Million Afghan Children May Need Malnutrition Treatment in 2027, UN Warns

Over 4 Million Afghan Children May Need Malnutrition Treatment in 2027, UN W...

Afghanistan
2
Progress toward a US-Mexico tariff deal has stalled, WSJ reports

Progress toward a US-Mexico tariff deal has stalled, WSJ reports

Global
3
Shooter killed at Oregon elementary school; CNN, CBS report four dead in violence

Shooter killed at Oregon elementary school; CNN, CBS report four dead in vio...

Global
4
Trump says he is talking to Russia and China about denuclearization

Trump says he is talking to Russia and China about denuclearization

Global

PERSPECTIVES AND INSIGHTS

The Dark Side of Digital Boom: More Platforms, Wider Urban–Rural Income Gaps

Southern Africa’s Economic Expansion Is Amplifying the Energy Demands of Financial Development

High-Protein Nutrition Drinks Could Save Millions in France Elders’ Care Costs

Kerala’s Orchid Rescue: What It Takes to Save Native Plants from Road Expansion

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback

Use this form for editorial or site feedback. We usually reply within 2 to 3 working days.

By submitting, you agree that we may use your email address to respond.

Subscribe to our Newsletter  

STANDARDS & POLICIES

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse
Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026