Following is a summary of current sports news briefs.

Packers RB Josh Jacobs, Broncos LB Jonathon Cooper taken off exempt list

The NFL notified Green Bay Packers running back Josh Jacobs and Denver Broncos linebacker Jonathon Cooper that they will ​be removed from the commissioner's exempt list Monday, making them eligible to return in Week 7. Neither player has appeared in a game this season due ​to separate legal troubles. The league placed both men on the exempt list Aug. 30.

NHL roundup: Panthers' ‌Brady Tkachuk ​caps 2nd straight hat trick in OT

Brady Tkachuk scored twice in the final nine minutes of regulation, then completed his second straight natural hat trick 2:23 into overtime, leading the Florida Panthers to a 3-2 come-from-behind victory over the Vancouver Canucks on Thursday in Sunrise, Fla. Tkachuk is the first player since the Toronto Maple Leafs' Auston Matthews in February 2024 to record a hat trick in back-to-back games. He is the third Panther with a hat trick in consecutive games (Noel Acciari and Pavel Bure) and ‌the second to complete a hat trick in overtime (Aleksander Barkov).

NBA-Knicks chase back-to-back banner in NBA built to stop dynasties

New York has barely stopped celebrating its first NBA title in 53 years, and the Knicks are already chasing a repeat in a league that is built to stop one. The NBA has crowned a record eight different champions in the last eight seasons. Rules that make it tougher to stack a roster with superstars have turned the league into a free-for-all.

WNBA-Experts anticipate defensive showdown in Dream v Valkyries Finals

Fans can expect a clash of two defensive powerhouses when the WNBA Finals kick off on Saturday between the Dream and the Golden State Valkyries, with Angel Reese ready to deliver after a career-best season ‌for Atlanta. The two sides accounted for six of the WNBA's 10 All-Defensive first and second teams this season, with the showdown centering largely on "who stays healthy defensively", Hall of Famer Tamika Catchings told reporters this week.

Amar'e Stoudemire goes from Miami Heat to Miami police officer

Amar'e Stoudemire has traded in his jersey and shorts for a dress ‌uniform and a badge. Now 43, the former All-NBA player and recent enshrinee to the Naismith Basketball Hall of Fame, graduated from the Miami Dade College School of Justice's Basic Law Enforcement Academy on Thursday. He will move into a position as an officer with the county's school police department.

Bears QB Caleb Williams 'on track' for Week 6 return

Caleb Williams and the Chicago Bears are optimistic he turned the corner from hamstring injury recovery to full acceleration this week. But head coach Ben Johnson didn't want to declare Williams ready to go Friday. Williams missed three games and said his hamstring was torn in the Week 2 loss to the Minnesota Vikings.

Four arrested in shooting of 49ers DE Keion White

Four men have been arrested in connection with February's shooting of 49ers defensive end Keion White at a San Francisco nightclub. San Francisco Police ⁠Chief Derrick Lew announced ​the arrests Wednesday in the incident that occurred around 4 a.m. on Feb. 9 at a ⁠crowded club in the city's Mission District.

LA restaurant group used $60,000 Dodgers bet to hedge playoff risk, Kalshi says

A Los Angeles hospitality group used a $60,000 trade on Kalshi to offset revenue lost after the Los Angeles Dodgers failed to reach the World Series, according to the prediction markets platform. Here are more details:

Avenue Capital emerges as frontrunner for stake in Serie A media rights venture, sources say

Private equity firm Avenue Capital ⁠has emerged as the leading bidder for a minority stake in the company that will hold the international media rights of Italy's top soccer league Serie A, two people with knowledge of the matter told Reuters. Serie A is exploring the sale of a stake in a company that will hold its international broadcasting, sponsorship and betting rights and last month it received final bids from private ​equity firms.

Mike Macdonald shoots down talk of Seahawks QB change

Seattle Seahawks coach Mike Macdonald shot down speculation surrounding a switch at quarterback after Sam Darnold pushed his league-high interception total to seven in an overtime loss at Denver on Thursday. Asked during a radio appearance Friday if Drew Lock would be ⁠considered as a starting option for Week 7 over Darnold, Macdonald defended his QB1.

Eagles move RB Will Shipley to IR; Saquon Barkley out vs. Panthers

The Philadelphia Eagles' running back woes continued Friday as the team placed Will Shipley, who started last week, on injured reserve with a foot injury. Shipley reportedly suffered a partial tear of his plantar fascia during the first half of Philadelphia's 19-17 loss to the Jacksonville Jaguars in London last Sunday.

Ravens ⁠rule ​out QB Lamar Jackson (ankle) vs. Browns

Baltimore Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson will miss his second straight game with an ankle injury on Sunday at Cleveland. Tyler Huntley will start under center when the Ravens (4-1) visit the AFC North rival Browns (3-2).

Browns rookie WR KC Concepcion cleared to play vs. Ravens

Cleveland Browns rookie receiver KC Concepcion cleared the concussion protocol and is set to play in Sunday's game against the visiting Baltimore Ravens. Concepcion took a blow to the head from New York Jets safety Minkah Fitzpatrick in the first quarter last week. He remained down on the turf for a few minutes before being helped off the field.

Spanish club fighting Thunder over Aday Mara's ⁠contractual rights

Basket Zaragoza and the Oklahoma City Thunder are at odds over the contract status of NBA lottery pick Aday Mara's eligibility to play in the NBA. The top-level Spanish club informed FIFA, the NBA and Thunder of its claim that Mara is under contract with the team for the 2026-27 season and can't play in ⁠any other professional league without an international transfer agreement. Basket Zaragoza also said it would dispute any ⁠such request.

Division II DB Tyler Ulrich dies days after in-game injury

A North Texas community and an Oklahoma college campus are in mourning following the death of defensive back Tyler Ulrich, who died five days after suffering a traumatic injury in a game. Ulrich, from Azle, Texas, was injured in the game between his team, Southern Nazarene, and Ouachita Baptist in Arkadelphia, Ark., last Saturday in an NCAA Division II meeting. The school announced the passing of the sophomore finance major on Thursday.

Chiefs rule out ‌WR Rashee Rice

Chiefs wide receiver Rashee Rice is out for ‌Sunday's game against the Chargers. Rice remains sidelined by a right hamstring injury. He left Kansas City's Week 4 win at Las Vegas after a short reception in the ​first half when he felt the muscle tighten and quickly scurried out of bounds.