India's 'cockroach' movement founder arrested, media reports say

Police arrested Indian "cockroach" movement ​founder Abhijeet Dipke, according to ‌several media reports ​on Saturday, after he was detained on Friday ahead of a Delhi rally that drew hundreds of people waving the ‌national flag and demanding the resignation of India's election chief.

Dipke was arrested to prevent a breach of the peace and will be called before a court, broadcasters NDTV and India Today ‌said early on Saturday. The broadcasters did not give a court date. The youth-led Cockroach Janta ‌Party (CJP), opposition groups and student organisations have held near-daily protests this month demanding Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar's resignation over a revision of voter lists that they say favours Prime Minister Narendra Modi's Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP).

More than ⁠130 million ​voters were deleted ⁠during the revision. The Election Commission has denied favouring any party and said wrongly deleted voters can re-enrol. The ⁠BJP has accused rivals of trying to undermine democracy by wrongly questioning legitimate electoral processes. Dipke was detained on ​Friday as he stepped out of a house in central Delhi, with police hauling ⁠him into a police car and driving away after a brief argument.

Dipke had called Friday's protest in support ⁠of ​two CJP leaders detained and sent to jail this week for five days for demonstrating at a protest site in violation of a ban. Earlier on Friday, police had met ⁠Dipke and warned him against going ahead with the protest.

Student activist Neha Bora, a prominent ⁠face of the protests, ⁠was also detained on Friday as she tried to reach Central Delhi with dozens of supporters but was later released. "I have been released!" ‌she said ‌on X.