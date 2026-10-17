Following is a summary of current science news briefs.

Bones from Iraqi cave hint at violence and compassion in Neanderthals

The bones ​of a Neanderthal from a cave in Iraq's Kurdistan region are offering ​evidence of both violence and compassion in the closest evolutionary cousins ‌of ​our species, exhibiting a wound apparently from a fatal spear attack as well as signs of an earlier nonfatal injury that may have elicited kindly care. Researchers have discovered at Shanidar Cave in the Zagros Mountains of northern Iraq a partial skeleton of a ‌Neanderthal, aged in the mid-40s, that included a left shoulder blade, or scapula, with a circular hole six-tenths of an inch (15 mm) wide indicative of a deeply penetrating stab.

Turtles offer early warning from a warming Mediterranean ahead of COP31

Under a moonlit sky, turtle hatchlings emerge from the sand on Turkey's Mediterranean coast and scramble towards the sea, taking part in an ancient natural ‌cycle that scientists say is increasingly being shaped by climate change. Throughout the night, sea turtle biologist Yakup Kaska and his team of volunteers monitor activity in the nests. Pyramid-shaped ‌cages protect the eggs buried in the sand from foxes that roam the 4-km (2.5-mile) Iztuzu sandbar, a tourist beach by day and haven for turtle conservation by night.

Newly identified green star leaves astronomers amazed

Astronomers for the first time have identified a green star, documenting a dense stellar remnant called a white dwarf that became a ghostly shade of chartreuse after ingesting rocky debris from planets that once had orbited it. A star's color typically is governed ⁠by its ​temperature, with cooler stars appearing orange, the sun and ⁠stars similar to it appearing white, and the hottest ones appearing a pale blue.

CERN and Mistral partner to build Flare, a new AI model for physics

European physics research centre CERN and Mistral AI have established a ⁠long-term strategic partnership to develop a foundation model for scientific discovery, the two organisations said on Thursday. The statement of intent gives the French AI company access to one of the world's largest scientific datasets as ​it seeks to compete on frontier science.

For fishermen, Britain's climate-driven octopus boom is an opportunity, and a threat

A surge in octopus numbers in British waters due ⁠to unusually warm seas is presenting fishermen with an interesting new catch — albeit one that's devouring one of their usual staples. The value of British octopus exports rose to £12.8 million ($17 million) last year from £164,000 a year earlier, with demand driven largely ⁠by ​buyers in France and Spain, according to industry body Seafish.

Blue Origin targets multiple New Glenn launches weekly by end of decade

Blue Origin is targeting multiple flights per week of its New Glenn rocket by the end of the decade, a company executive said on Friday, as it spends billions of dollars on infrastructure needed to match rival SpaceX's launch ⁠dominance. Jeff Bezos' space firm also plans to add more launch and landing pads in Florida for New Glenn, its flagship heavy-lift orbital rocket that has been grounded for the ⁠year since exploding on the company's only launchpad ⁠in May.

Starlink disruptions are being felt on the front lines of Ukraine

For one artillery unit fighting in eastern Ukraine, the US decision this week to reduce services provided by satellite company Starlink to the military had an immediate impact. Communications with headquarters were interrupted and ‌internet speeds dropped, posing risks in ‌a war where drones present a constant danger and up-to-date information on targets and threats can ​make the difference between life and death.