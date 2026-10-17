JP Nadda visits LK Advani at Apollo Hospital, enquires about his health

Union Health Minister JP Nadda on Saturday visited veteran Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader and former Deputy Prime Minister Lal Krishna Advani at Apollo Hospital in New Delhi and enquired about his health, as the senior leader remains admitted for treatment. Advani’s condition is reported to be stable. Advani, one of the senior-most leaders of the BJP, has played a significant role in Indian politics over several decades.

His hospitalisation has prompted messages of concern and wishes for his speedy recovery from political leaders across the country. Kanak Vardhan Singh Deo, Deputy Chief Minister of Odisha, expressed concern over Advani’s hospitalisation and extended his wishes for the veteran leader’s recovery in a post on X.

“Deeply concerned to learn of the hospitalisation of our revered statesman, senior BJP leader and former Deputy Prime Minister, Shri Lal Krishna Advani Ji, due to a chest infection. May Mahaprabhu Shri Jagannath bestow upon him strength, resilience, and swift recovery, so that he may continue to inspire the nation with his wisdom and guidance,” Odisha deputy CM wrote. Advani is regarded as one of the prominent figures in the BJP’s political history and has held several key positions during his long public career, including serving as India’s Deputy Prime Minister.

Nadda’s visit to the hospital reflects the concern among party leaders regarding Advani’s health. As the 98-year-old continues to receive medical care, his supporters and well-wishers are hoping for his recovery. His reported stable condition has offered reassurance amid concerns surrounding his hospitalisation. (ANI)