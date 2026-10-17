Following is a summary of current sports news briefs.

Packers RB Josh Jacobs, Broncos LB Jonathon Cooper taken off exempt list

The NFL notified Green Bay Packers running back Josh Jacobs and ​Denver Broncos linebacker Jonathon Cooper that they will be removed from the commissioner's exempt list Monday, making them eligible to ​return in Week 7. Neither player has appeared in a game this season due ‌to ​separate legal troubles. The league placed both men on the exempt list Aug. 30.

NBA-Knicks chase back-to-back banner in NBA built to stop dynasties

New York has barely stopped celebrating its first NBA title in 53 years, and the Knicks are already chasing a repeat in a league that is built to stop one. The NBA has crowned a record eight different champions in the last eight seasons. Rules that ‌make it tougher to stack a roster with superstars have turned the league into a free-for-all.

Boxing-Figueroa loses WBA featherweight title after missing weight

American Brandon Figueroa has been stripped of his WBA featherweight title after hitting the scales 1.4 pounds over the 126-pound weight limit for Saturday's fight against Tomoki Kameda of Japan, organisers said on Friday. Kameda, 35, will be able to clinch the vacant title if he wins the fight, which will go ahead as scheduled in Las Vegas.

WNBA-Experts anticipate defensive showdown in Dream v Valkyries Finals

Fans can expect a clash of two defensive powerhouses ‌when the WNBA Finals kick off on Saturday between the Dream and the Golden State Valkyries, with Angel Reese ready to deliver after a career-best season for Atlanta. The two sides accounted for six of the WNBA's 10 All-Defensive first and second teams this season, ‌with the showdown centering largely on "who stays healthy defensively", Hall of Famer Tamika Catchings told reporters this week.

Baseball-Experts divided on whether Dodgers' sweep shifts MLB salary cap fight

Experts are divided over whether the Los Angeles Dodgers' sweep by the Milwaukee Brewers in the National League Championship Series will affect Major League Baseball's labor talks, where owners are pushing for a salary cap that players oppose. The big-spending Dodgers were thoroughly outplayed by the relentless Brewers, who rank 19th in payroll out of the league's 30 clubs. Milwaukee will return to the World Series for the first time in 44 years after vanquishing the two-time defending champions.

Cycling-Carapaz joins NSN on three-year deal

Former Giro d'Italia winner and ⁠Olympic champion Richard Carapaz ​joined NSN Cycling Team on Friday, after leaving EF Education-EasyPost a year ⁠before the end of his contract. The 33-year-old Ecuadorean, who won the Giro in 2019 and road race gold at the Tokyo Olympics in 2021, signed a three-year deal with NSN, formerly known as Israel–Premier Tech.

Four arrested in shooting of 49ers DE Keion White

Four men have been arrested in connection with February's shooting of ⁠49ers defensive end Keion White at a San Francisco nightclub. San Francisco Police Chief Derrick Lew announced the arrests Wednesday in the incident that occurred around 4 a.m. on Feb. 9 at a crowded club in the city's Mission District.

LA restaurant group used $60,000 Dodgers bet to hedge playoff risk, Kalshi says

A ​Los Angeles hospitality group used a $60,000 trade on Kalshi to offset revenue lost after the Los Angeles Dodgers failed to reach the World Series, according to the prediction markets platform. Here are more details:

Avenue Capital emerges as frontrunner for stake in ⁠Serie A media rights venture, sources say

Private equity firm Avenue Capital has emerged as the leading bidder for a minority stake in the company that will hold the international media rights of Italy's top soccer league Serie A, two people with knowledge of the matter told Reuters. Serie A is exploring the sale of a stake in a ⁠company ​that will hold its international broadcasting, sponsorship and betting rights and last month it received final bids from private equity firms.

ALCS Game 4 between Guardians, Rays postponed to Saturday

CLEVELAND -- Day-long rain that turned into soaking showers in the early evening led to the postponement of Game 4 of the American League Championship Series on Friday night. The Cleveland Guardians lead the Tampa Bay Rays 2-1 in the best-of-seven series, which now will resume Saturday at 8 p.m. A scheduled off-day Sunday has been erased with Game 5 shifted to 5 p.m. ⁠that day, also in Cleveland.

Spanish club fighting Thunder over Aday Mara's contractual rights

Basket Zaragoza and the Oklahoma City Thunder are at odds over the contract status of NBA lottery pick Aday Mara's eligibility to play in the NBA. The top-level Spanish club informed FIFA, ⁠the NBA and Thunder of its claim that Mara is under contract ⁠with the team for the 2026-27 season and can't play in any other professional league without an international transfer agreement. Basket Zaragoza also said it would dispute any such request.

Division II DB Tyler Ulrich dies days after in-game injury

A North Texas community and an Oklahoma college campus are in mourning following the death of defensive back Tyler Ulrich, who died five days after suffering a traumatic injury ‌in a game. Ulrich, from Azle, Texas, was ‌injured in the game between his team, Southern Nazarene, and Ouachita Baptist in Arkadelphia, Ark., last Saturday in an NCAA Division II meeting. ​The school announced the passing of the sophomore finance major on Thursday.