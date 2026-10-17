Anthropic's Clark says AI's impact accelerating quickly and could vastly boost US GDP

Reuters | Updated: 17-10-2026 14:42 IST | Created: 17-10-2026 14:42 IST
Anthropic's Clark says AI's impact accelerating quickly and could vastly boost US GDP

Rapidly improving ​artificial intelligence capabilities ​will bring far ‌faster change ​across all fields, Anthropic co-founder Jack Clark said on ‌Saturday, with one of the company's internal economic models forecasting that it could vastly expand US ‌economic output to $44 trillion by 2030. Clark, speaking at ‌IMF and World Bank annual meetings in Bangkok, said that international cooperation was needed to erect "unusual and ⁠serious ​rules" ⁠for the transformative technology.

Clark said that the $44 trillion number, ⁠which compares to the current level of just ​over $30 trillion, "sounds very outlandish" but AI is vastly ⁠increasing scientific discovery. "I know, but it's implicated by ⁠the ​technology continuing to get better. And if GDP were to grow this much, ⁠then economic doctrine suggests that new industries and inventions ⁠would ⁠need to have been created to power such a major economic expansion."

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