Egypt's Sisi says his presidency will end in 2030

Reuters | Updated: 17-10-2026 15:47 IST | Created: 17-10-2026 15:47 IST
Egypt's Sisi says his presidency will end in 2030

Egyptian President ​Abdel Fattah al-Sisi said ​on Saturday that ‌his presidential ​term would end in 2030 and that the question of his ‌departure from office was settled, reaffirming that Egypt's constitution would not be amended.

"I said that the Egyptian constitution would not ‌be touched," he said. "This is an entirely settled matter ‌and will not be discussed," he added, referring to the end of his current term. Sisi, 71, is serving a six-year term ⁠after ​winning re-election in ⁠December 2023. Constitutional amendments approved in a 2019 referendum extended presidential terms ⁠to six years from four and allowed Sisi to seek ​a third term, clearing the way for him to ⁠remain in office until 2030.

A former general, Sisi rose to ⁠power ​in 2013 by toppling Egypt's first democratically elected president, Mohamed Mursi, after mass protests against his rule. He ⁠made the remarks on Saturday while attending a graduation ceremony ⁠for new ⁠classes at the Egyptian Military Academy.

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