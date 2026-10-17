Russia says it has captured eight more Ukrainian settlements

The ​Russian defence ​ministry said ‌on Saturday its ​forces had taken control ‌of eight more Ukrainian settlements, including the town of Dobropillia in eastern ‌Donetsk region, news agency Interfax ‌reported. Ukraine has not confirmed the claim. The town, southwest of the ⁠key ​centres ⁠of Kramatorsk and Sloviansk, has been ⁠under sustained Russian attack for some ​time.

The ministry also said ⁠it had struck Ukrainian drone storage sites ⁠and ​transport infrastructure used by Ukraine’s armed forces over ⁠the past 24 hours. Reuters could not ⁠independently ⁠verify the battlefield report.