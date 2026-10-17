Russia says it has captured eight more Ukrainian settlements
The Russian defence ministry said on Saturday its forces had taken control of eight more Ukrainian settlements, including the town of Dobropillia in eastern Donetsk region, news agency Interfax reported. Ukraine has not confirmed the claim. The town, southwest of the key centres of Kramatorsk and Sloviansk, has been under sustained Russian attack for some time.
The ministry also said it had struck Ukrainian drone storage sites and transport infrastructure used by Ukraine’s armed forces over the past 24 hours. Reuters could not independently verify the battlefield report.