Ukraine says unable to use interceptors due to Starlink limits, in touch with US

​Ukraine ​cannot use ‌its interceptor systems ​against Russian drone attacks ‌because of speed restrictions imposed on Starlink, President Volodymyr Zelenskiy said ‌on Saturday, adding that Kyiv ‌was discussing the issue with US officials. Zelenskiy told reporters in ⁠a ​WhatsApp ⁠media chat that Ukrainian officials had ⁠been told the restrictions ​were linked to technical issues.

He said ⁠Ukraine had tested Starlink on ⁠European ​Union territory and encountered no such problems ⁠there, with the system operating at ⁠higher ⁠speeds.