Ukraine says unable to use interceptors due to Starlink limits, in touch with US
Ukraine cannot use its interceptor systems against Russian drone attacks because of speed restrictions imposed on Starlink, President Volodymyr Zelenskiy said on Saturday, adding that Kyiv was discussing the issue with US officials. Zelenskiy told reporters in a WhatsApp media chat that Ukrainian officials had been told the restrictions were linked to technical issues.
He said Ukraine had tested Starlink on European Union territory and encountered no such problems there, with the system operating at higher speeds.