Zelenskiy says trilateral leaders meeting could potentially take place at G20 summit

​A ​trilateral meeting ‌between Ukraine, the ​United States and Russia could ‌take place during the G20 summit in the US, or ‌in a Middle Eastern ‌country, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy said on Saturday. "The meeting could then ⁠take ​place ⁠in the United States during the G20 ⁠summit. But there has ​been no confirmation yet from either ⁠Russia or the United States. ⁠It ​could also be held in a European country," ⁠he said.

The G20 summit is ⁠due ⁠to take place in December.