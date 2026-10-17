Zelenskiy says trilateral leaders meeting could potentially take place at G20 summit
A trilateral meeting between Ukraine, the United States and Russia could take place during the G20 summit in the US, or in a Middle Eastern country, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy said on Saturday. "The meeting could then take place in the United States during the G20 summit. But there has been no confirmation yet from either Russia or the United States. It could also be held in a European country," he said.
The G20 summit is due to take place in December.