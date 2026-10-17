Pope Leo XIV to be discharged from hospital after successful lung cancer surgery on Saturday

Pope Leo XIV is scheduled to leave the hospital on Saturday afternoon following a four-day recovery from lung cancer surgery, with physicians declaring him “fit for discharge from the hospital” after evaluating his condition alongside blood tests and a morning chest X-ray, according to the Vatican. The 71-year-old pontiff is slated to recite the traditional blessing from a window overlooking St Peter’s Square on Sunday, marking his initial public appearance since entering Rome’s Gemelli Hospital.

On Tuesday, Leo underwent a procedure to remove the lower lobe of his right lung after medical staff identified a suspected cancerous nodule. Subsequent examination confirmed the diagnosis as adenocarcinoma, which represents the most frequent form of lung cancer. According to a bulletin issued by his personal physician and surgeon, the pontiff was cleared to leave the medical facility following an evaluation of Saturday morning’s clinical findings and diagnostic results.

Throughout his hospital stay, Leo has demonstrated progressive healing. His activities included a telephone conversation with Russian President Vladimir Putin, discussions with senior aides and the celebration of Mass inside a hospital chapel. On Friday, the Vatican published the first photographs of the pope following the operation, depicting him standing before an altar while wearing green vestments.

During the service, Leo administered Communion to healthcare professionals and Vatican gendarmes. Vatican spokesperson Matteo Bruni noted that the pontiff expressed gratitude to the hospital personnel for “the work they do every day taking care of the sick in their fragility, and in a particular way what they had done for him”. Medical specialists continue to await laboratory findings to determine the exact molecular and genetic profile of the cancer, whether metastasis occurred beyond the excised lung lobe and whether additional therapy will be necessary.

Leo retains an upcoming itinerary for a journey to Latin America scheduled between November 6 and 17. The visit involves numerous flights and helicopter transits, leaving approximately three weeks for convalescence after discharge. The Vatican has released a list of journalists accredited for the journey, signalling that preparations remain active. (ANI)