Soccer-Barcola shines as Liverpool labour to 2-1 win over Brentford

Reuters | Updated: 17-10-2026 22:37 IST | Created: 17-10-2026 22:37 IST
Soccer-Barcola shines as Liverpool labour to 2-1 win over Brentford

Liverpool bounced back from last week’s 3-0 Premier League ​drubbing by Manchester City with a workmanlike ​2-1 win at Brentford on Saturday, as ‌winger Bradley ​Barcola showcased the full range of his talents despite spurning two gilt-edged chances. Keane Lewis-Potter had given the home side the lead in the 44th ‌minute but Yehor Yarmoliuk was sent off for an attempted headbutt deep into first-half stoppage time, and Victor Munoz and Alexander Isak completed Liverpool's comeback with second-half goals to seal the three points.

"Super-happy with the win. It's ‌a tough ground, it's a tough team to play, especially away from home. We knew it was ‌going to be a bit of a scrappy game and it's important to come out on top," Isak said. Vitaly Janelt picked up a second yellow card in stoppage time to leave Brentford with nine men, and Barcola then squandered another opportunity when he ⁠opted ​to pass rather than shoot ⁠after Liverpool broke forward on the counter-attack.

Perhaps his mind was still on his first-half opportunity, when he intercepted Janelt’s attempted header ⁠and raced clear, only to lift his effort over the onrushing goalkeeper and wide. Either way, the two chances gave ​Liverpool fans a glimpse of what may be to come once he settles fully on Merseyside. Signed ⁠from Paris St Germain in a deal worth up to 123 million pounds, the 24-year-old was a constant threat from his starting ⁠position ​on the left wing, cutting inside onto his right foot to shoot or cross and moving infield or up front whenever the opportunity arose.

With opponents often deploying five players across the back against the ⁠leading sides, Barcola’s skill, agility and trickery offer Liverpool another means of unlocking compact defences following Mohamed Salah’s ⁠departure at the end ⁠of last season. "I think there's still lots to improve. We're taking steps and we're grabbing points on the way which is important. It's a tough place to ‌come, so ‌three points is really good," Isak said.

TRENDING

1
ASEAN Employers Seek Safer Migration Routes as Online Recruitment Fraud Raises Risks

ASEAN Employers Seek Safer Migration Routes as Online Recruitment Fraud Rais...

Philippines
2
Over 4 Million Afghan Children May Need Malnutrition Treatment in 2027, UN Warns

Over 4 Million Afghan Children May Need Malnutrition Treatment in 2027, UN W...

Afghanistan
3
Europe-Japan Investment Alliance Puts Clean Power, Supply Chains and Ukraine in the Spotlight

Europe-Japan Investment Alliance Puts Clean Power, Supply Chains and Ukraine...

Japan
4
Progress toward a US-Mexico tariff deal has stalled, WSJ reports

Progress toward a US-Mexico tariff deal has stalled, WSJ reports

Global

PERSPECTIVES AND INSIGHTS

Why the Fight Against Counterfeit Goods Now Depends on More Than Technology and Tougher Penalties

When Vaccine Safety Fails, Who Is Responsible? New Blockchain System Traces the Chain of Accountability

The World Is Producing More Food: Why Are Countries Falling Further Apart?

Is Thailand Growing Old Before Getting Rich? The Economic Crisis Threatening Its Future

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback

Use this form for editorial or site feedback. We usually reply within 2 to 3 working days.

By submitting, you agree that we may use your email address to respond.

Subscribe to our Newsletter  

STANDARDS & POLICIES

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse
Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026