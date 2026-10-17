Cricket-India, West Indies draw T20 series after rain washes out decider

Reuters | Updated: 17-10-2026 22:42 IST | Created: 17-10-2026 22:42 IST
Cricket-India, West Indies draw T20 series after rain washes out decider

India and ​West Indies had to ​settle for a ‌2-2 draw ​in their five-match T20 series after the fifth and deciding game ‌ended with no result due to rain on Saturday. Persistent showers delayed the start and reduced the contest to nine ‌overs per side before West Indies won the toss ‌and elected to field.

India lost opener Abhishek Sharma for six off the bowling of Keemo Paul but Ishan Kishan then hammered ⁠30 ​off 10 balls ⁠to provide the early impetus. The hosts surged to 118-5 in 7.4 ⁠overs but rain returned before the innings could be ​completed, forcing the players off the field. With conditions ⁠failing to improve, officials ended the match and both teams shared ⁠the ​series honours.

The match was the first international fixture at Chinnaswamy Stadium in two years. Veteran seamer ⁠Bhuvneshwar Kumar, recalled to India's T20 squad for the first time ⁠since ⁠November 2022, was denied the chance to mark his return with the ball.

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