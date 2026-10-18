Boxing-Dubois stops Wardley in second round to retain WBO heavyweight title 

Reuters | Updated: 18-10-2026 03:36 IST | Created: 18-10-2026 03:36 IST
Boxing-Dubois stops Wardley in second round to retain WBO heavyweight title 

Daniel Dubois ​retained his WBO ​heavyweight title with ‌a one-sided ​and devastating second-round stoppage of fellow Briton Fabio Wardley in ‌their rematch on Saturday. The champion made a storming start at London's O2 Arena and Wardley's legs went ‌from under him for a count within ‌17 seconds of the opening bell.

Wardley could have been stopped at the end of the first round when he ⁠took ​a further ⁠pounding but was saved by the bell. There was ⁠no escape from the brutal onslaught in the second ​and the towel was duly thrown in. Dubois dealt ⁠Wardley his first defeat as a professional when he ⁠came ​back from two knockdowns, the first after 16 seconds, to take the title in ⁠a thunderous and bloody clash in Manchester last May.

Wardley ⁠had been ⁠promoted to WBO champion last November after Ukraine's Oleksandr Usyk vacated the ‌title.

TRENDING

1
ASEAN Employers Seek Safer Migration Routes as Online Recruitment Fraud Raises Risks

ASEAN Employers Seek Safer Migration Routes as Online Recruitment Fraud Rais...

Philippines
2
Baseball-Experts divided on whether Dodgers' sweep shifts MLB salary cap fight

Baseball-Experts divided on whether Dodgers' sweep shifts MLB salary cap fig...

Global
3
Missiles hit Aden airport as Saudi-led coalition intercepts missile headed for Yanbu

Missiles hit Aden airport as Saudi-led coalition intercepts missile headed f...

Global
4
Trump waives some sanctions, restrictions, duties on Russia in Graham Act

Trump waives some sanctions, restrictions, duties on Russia in Graham Act

Global

PERSPECTIVES AND INSIGHTS

Why the Fight Against Counterfeit Goods Now Depends on More Than Technology and Tougher Penalties

When Vaccine Safety Fails, Who Is Responsible? New Blockchain System Traces the Chain of Accountability

The World Is Producing More Food: Why Are Countries Falling Further Apart?

Is Thailand Growing Old Before Getting Rich? The Economic Crisis Threatening Its Future

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback

Use this form for editorial or site feedback. We usually reply within 2 to 3 working days.

By submitting, you agree that we may use your email address to respond.

Subscribe to our Newsletter  

STANDARDS & POLICIES

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse
Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026