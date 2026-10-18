Saudi-led coalition says helicopter crash in Najran kills two crew members
A Saudi AH-6i helicopter crashed in the Najran region of Saudi Arabia due to a technical malfunction, killing its two crew members, the Saudi-led coalition's spokesman Brigadier General Turki al-Maliki said in a statement on Sunday.
The helicopter crashed in an area under the jurisdiction of the Saudi National Guard Ministry, the statement added. Houthi military spokesman Yahya Saree said in post on X earlier on Saturday that forces of the Yemen-based group had shot down a Saudi Apache helicopter near Najran while it was carrying out what he described as hostile activities targeting Houthi positions along the border.
It was unclear whether the two sides were referring to the same helicopter.