Saudi-led coalition says helicopter crash in Najran kills two crew members

A Saudi ‌AH-6i helicopter ​crashed in the Najran region of Saudi ‌Arabia due to a technical malfunction, killing its two crew members, the Saudi-led coalition's spokesman ‌Brigadier General Turki al-Maliki said in a ‌statement on Sunday.

The helicopter crashed in an area under the jurisdiction of the Saudi National ⁠Guard ​Ministry, ⁠the statement added. Houthi military spokesman Yahya Saree ⁠said in post on X earlier on Saturday ​that forces of the Yemen-based group ⁠had shot down a Saudi Apache helicopter near ⁠Najran ​while it was carrying out what he described as hostile activities ⁠targeting Houthi positions along the border.

It was unclear ⁠whether ⁠the two sides were referring to the same helicopter.