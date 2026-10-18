Woodside natural gas project unit paused after Greenpeace protest off Western Australia

Woodside said operations remained ​paused on Sunday at ‌a floating ​production unit, part of its $12.5 billion Scarborough natural gas project off the coast of Western Australia, due ‌to a Greenpeace protest at the platform. Two activists from the environmental advocacy group slept overnight on the semi-submersible unit, located around 375 km (233 miles) off ‌the state's northwest coast, in the protest that started on Saturday, Greenpeace ‌said.

"Temporary hanging tents" were set up on the unit and the activists would "occupy the platform for as long as possible," Greenpeace said. The group is concerned about the potential impact ⁠of Woodside's ​proposed Browse project ⁠on Scott Reef, a remote coral system and foraging area for the endangered pygmy blue ⁠whale. Woodside has said it expects no physical contact with the reef above the ​75-metre (246-foot) water depth.

A Woodside spokesperson said "operations at the Scarborough FPU remain safely ⁠paused" on Sunday, a day after temporarily halting pre-commissioning activities as a result of the "unauthorised ⁠access". Four ​activists on Saturday scaled the 70,000 metric ton unit, part of the 98% completed Scarborough project, and displayed banners with the message "Stop Woodside’s ⁠Dirty Gas. Save Scott Reef", according to Greenpeace.

Australian Border Force on Sunday said ⁠it had ⁠no update on the incident. It previously said it was working with federal and state agencies on a response.