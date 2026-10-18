Pope Leo greets crowds at Vatican in first event since cancer surgery

Pope ‌Leo spoke ​to crowds in St. Peter's Square on Sunday in his first public ‌event since undergoing surgery for lung cancer five days ago, smiling from a window of the Vatican's Apostolic Palace as ‌he spoke to pilgrims below in a firm, clear ‌voice.

The 71-year-old pontiff had an operation on Tuesday to remove the lower lobe of his right lung, fuelling speculation about how his ⁠illness ​might change ⁠his 17-month papacy. Leo came to the window in the palace ⁠unaided on Sunday and held his weekly noon-time appointment as usual. ​He thanked people across the world for their prayers ⁠and said he would slowly return to full duty as leader ⁠of ​the 1.4-billion member Church.

"Having overcome this delicate phase ... I will now gradually resume my activities, always with ⁠the help of God and your prayers," Leo said. He also urged ⁠pilgrims ⁠waiting below under cloudy skies to set aside any selfish ambitions and serve God "without compromise".