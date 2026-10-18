Cricket-S Africa 11-0 after rain delays start of second test
South Africa were 11 for no wicket at lunch after rain curtailed play on the first day of the second test against Australia at St George’s Park on Sunday.
South Africa were 11 for no wicket at lunch after rain curtailed play on the first day of the second test against Australia at St George’s Park on Sunday.
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