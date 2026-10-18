Lithuania tells residents to go to shelters after detecting suspected drone

Reuters | Updated: 18-10-2026 15:56 IST | Created: 18-10-2026 15:56 IST
Lithuania tells residents to go to shelters after detecting suspected drone

Lithuania told residents in central and northern ​parts of the country to ‌seek shelter ​for about an hour on Sunday morning after an unidentified flying object entered its airspace, the army and national crisis management centre said. The object was likely ‌a drone which entered from Poland, Defence Minister Robertas Kaunas told reporters, adding that he had proposed a joint investigation with his Polish counterpart.

Poland's military said it was also verifying a possible violation of its airspace by an unidentified ‌object. A Polish defence ministry spokesperson later said radar systems did not confirm the object crossing the border ‌into Lithuania, but added that Polish authorities were remaining in contact with Lithuanian officials. NATO SCRAMBLES FIGHTERS

During the "red" alert, NATO fighter jets were scrambled to the area, and Kaunas airport, near Lithuania's second-largest city, was temporarily closed, the crisis management centre said. The NATO aircraft were unable ⁠to visually ​identify the object due to ⁠cloudy weather and did not attempt to shoot it down, the centre said.

Lithuanian army personnel were investigating possible drone debris near Juodzionys village ⁠in northern Lithuania, after the object disappeared from radar, the centre said. Some of the debris struck a civilian vehicle, Kaunas ​said.

"We can confirm that two Italian Eurofighter jets were scrambled earlier today in response to a ⁠drone over Lithuanian airspace," a NATO official said. "The aircraft were operating under NATO command. An investigation is ongoing, and NATO remains in close contact ⁠with the ​Lithuanian authorities," the official said, adding that the alliance was ready and able to react to any potential threat.

Northern neighbour Latvia briefly issued a "yellow" air warning in some regions bordering Lithuania, citing a "possible threat", its ⁠army said. Ukrainian drones have repeatedly entered NATO airspace in the Baltic region in recent months. Kyiv has said ⁠they were steered off course ⁠by Russian signal jamming.

This has stoked concerns that Russia's war in Ukraine is spilling over NATO's borders.

TRENDING

1
ASEAN Employers Seek Safer Migration Routes as Online Recruitment Fraud Raises Risks

ASEAN Employers Seek Safer Migration Routes as Online Recruitment Fraud Rais...

Philippines
2
Baseball-Experts divided on whether Dodgers' sweep shifts MLB salary cap fight

Baseball-Experts divided on whether Dodgers' sweep shifts MLB salary cap fig...

Global
3
Missiles hit Aden airport as Saudi-led coalition intercepts missile headed for Yanbu

Missiles hit Aden airport as Saudi-led coalition intercepts missile headed f...

Global
4
Trump waives some sanctions, restrictions, duties on Russia in Graham Act

Trump waives some sanctions, restrictions, duties on Russia in Graham Act

Global

PERSPECTIVES AND INSIGHTS

Why the Fight Against Counterfeit Goods Now Depends on More Than Technology and Tougher Penalties

When Vaccine Safety Fails, Who Is Responsible? New Blockchain System Traces the Chain of Accountability

The World Is Producing More Food: Why Are Countries Falling Further Apart?

Is Thailand Growing Old Before Getting Rich? The Economic Crisis Threatening Its Future

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback

Use this form for editorial or site feedback. We usually reply within 2 to 3 working days.

By submitting, you agree that we may use your email address to respond.

Subscribe to our Newsletter  

STANDARDS & POLICIES

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse
Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026