Tennis-Davidovich Fokina overcomes Jodar to claim Shanghai Masters crown

Reuters | Updated: 18-10-2026 16:58 IST | Created: 18-10-2026 16:58 IST
Tennis-Davidovich Fokina overcomes Jodar to claim Shanghai Masters crown

Alejandro Davidovich Fokina ​ended Rafael Jodar's ​dream run at the ‌Shanghai Masters ​on Sunday, battling back to beat his fellow Spaniard 1-6 7-6(5) ‌6-4 and clinch the biggest title of his career. The 25th-seeded Davidovich Fokina is set to return to the ‌world's top 20 when the rankings are released on ‌Monday. The 27-year-old reached a career-high ranking of 14th in November last year.

Jodar, playing in his first Masters 1000 final and ⁠the ​youngest Shanghai ⁠finalist in tournament history, made a blistering start. The 20-year-old broke ⁠for a 2-0 lead and again for 5-1 before taking ​the opening set. Davidovich Fokina worked his way into ⁠the match in the second. He recovered from a break down ⁠and ​saved break points in three successive service games before edging a tight tiebreak to force a ⁠decider.

The momentum swung decisively in Davidovich Fokina's favour when he ⁠broke the ⁠12th-seeded Jodar twice and sealed victory in two hours and 27 minutes.

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