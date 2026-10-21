Iraq ‌has closed ​the busy Sheeb border crossing with Iran to ‌review security and install detection equipmentto stop the smuggling of prohibited materials, an Iraqi border ‌official said on Wednesday.

Sheeb would be ‌closed to passengers, vehicles and commercial trucks until further notice, two other sources at the ⁠crossing said. Iraq ​ordered ⁠the closure of another crossing with Iran, Shalamcheh, in ⁠September as a precaution after drone attacks ​on Saudi Arabia, two security sources said ⁠at the time. Riyadh said the drones had ⁠been ​launched from Iraq.

The current security measures at Sheeb are weak and inadequate, ⁠the Iraqi border crossings official told Reuters.