Bank of Israel holds interest rates steady a week before election
The Bank of Israel left short-term interest rates unchanged on Wednesday after three successive cuts, opting for a pause ahead of a general election next week despite stable inflation. The central bank as widely expected held its benchmark rate at to 3.25%. It had cut rates last November and January before pausing due to the conflict with Iran and fears of a spike in supply-driven inflation. It then resumed cuts in May, July and September.
The annual inflation rate edged up to 1.6% in September - well within the bank's 1% to 3% target range - from 1.5% in August. All 15 economists polled by Reuters had expected no move on Wednesday, with some citing the election on October 27 and how it could impact Israeli policy toward Iran.