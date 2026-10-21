Explosion injures four in Greek capital

Two ​police officers ​and two members of ‌the public ​were injured in an explosion at ‌a building in central Athens, Greek police said on Wednesday. All four were taken away ‌in ambulances, police said in a statement.

A ‌police official who declined to be named said the explosion occurred when officers reached the ⁠building ​in ⁠the area of Kolonos and picked up a ⁠backpack thought to contain drugs. Police had earlier received ​a call from the manager of ⁠the building notifying them of the suspected drugs ⁠at ​the building's entrance. The manager was also injured in the blast, ⁠which police are not treating as a terrorist ⁠act, ⁠the police official added.