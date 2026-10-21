Patriots for Europe group says prosecutors raided its offices in European Parliament

​The ​European ‌Public Prosecutor's Office has ​raided the European ‌Parliament offices of the Patriots for Europe far-right political grouping, ‌which includes France's National ‌Rally (RN) party, the political group said on Wednesday. "Since this ⁠morning, ​the ⁠European Public Prosecutor's Office has been ⁠carrying out searches in ​administrative offices at the European Parliament ⁠in Brussels and Strasbourg," ⁠Patriots ​for Europe wrote on X.

The Patriots for ⁠Europe group is the ⁠third-largest ⁠grouping in the European Parliament.