Google brings Gemini Personal Intelligence to Android Auto

Google has begun rolling out its Personal Intelligence feature for Gemini to Android Auto, bringing personalised, context-aware AI responses to drivers by connecting information from the company’s first-party apps, including Google Search, Photos and Gmail. Announced in January, Personal Intelligence allows Gemini to use information from these apps to answer multi-step questions with greater context during conversations.

As per GSM Arena, the feature is optional, allowing users to decide whether they want Gemini to access their personal information. According to Google’s blog post, the rollout is underway globally for “eligible personal Google accounts” belonging to users aged 18 and older. However, the feature is not available in the European Economic Area (EEA), Switzerland, the United Kingdom and Nigeria.

Google is bringing Personal Intelligence to Android Auto first, with support for Android Automotive cars expected to arrive in the coming months. The optional nature of the feature gives users control over whether they want to enable access to their personal data.

Those who are not comfortable with Gemini accessing information from their Google apps can choose not to activate Personal Intelligence. In a related update, as per GSM Arena, iOS users are getting access to Gemini within Google Maps on Apple CarPlay. The feature has been rolling out to users for some time, and users will now see a Gemini icon inside Google Maps on CarPlay.

Tapping the icon opens the Gemini AI assistant, allowing users to access its key features directly from Google Maps. The two updates extend Gemini’s availability across in-car platforms, bringing Google’s AI assistant to Android Auto and Google Maps on CarPlay.

While Personal Intelligence focuses on providing contextual responses using personal information from Google apps, the CarPlay integration gives iOS users access to Gemini’s features within the navigation app. (ANI)