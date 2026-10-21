King Charles and family mark 60th anniversary of Aberfan disaster

Reuters | Updated: 21-10-2026 18:54 IST | Created: 21-10-2026 18:54 IST
King Charles and family mark 60th anniversary of Aberfan disaster

​King Charles, accompanied by his wife and ​son, will visit south Wales on Wednesday ‌to ​mark the 60th anniversary of the Aberfan disaster which killed 144 people, a tragedy which had a deep impact on his mother, the ‌late Queen Elizabeth. Charles, Queen Camilla and heir to the throne Prince William will lay wreaths at a memorial garden, a rare outing together for the three senior royals who often attend events separately, showing ‌the importance attached to the disaster by the family.

After days of heavy rain in ‌1966, a coal tip collapsed sending a landslide into Aberfan which buried the village school and surrounding houses. Of those killed, 116 were children, mostly aged between seven and 10. Queen Elizabeth visited eight days later, and was said to have deeply ⁠regretted ​not going sooner. She ⁠was visibly moved when she met the parents of children who had diedand returned to the village multiple times, speaking ⁠of her sadness at the tragedy but also the village's "indomitable spirit".

Charles in his speech at a community centre ​on Wednesday said it was "very special" to be back in the village to mark the anniversary ⁠with his wife and son. "No one should ever have to bear what you, as a community, have endured," he said. "But ⁠no ​one could have borne it with greater strength, resilience, or hope."

One of the survivors, Jeff Edwards, who was eight in 1966 and got to know Elizabeth during her visits over ⁠the years, said he was grateful for the royals' regular visits. "From our darkest hour ... to this present ⁠day, you have remembered ⁠us, you have stood with us, and you have helped ensure that Aberfan and those whose lives were taken from us will never be forgotten," ‌he said.

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