China's natural disaster losses hit $30 billion in first nine months of 2026

Reuters | Updated: 22-10-2026 12:18 IST | Created: 22-10-2026 12:18 IST
China's natural disaster losses hit $30 billion in first nine months of 2026

China ​recorded 199.36 billion yuan ($29.9 billion) in direct losses ​from natural disasters in the ‌first nine ​months of 2026, mainly driven by severe typhoons, flooding and landslides, its Ministry of Emergency Management said on Thursday.

The ‌losses were down 8% from 217.65 billion yuan over the same period last year. The ministry said 562 people had died or remained missing after the catastrophic flash floods ‌in August along the Nepal-Tibet border, holding the casualty toll unchanged from previous official ‌counts.

Southwestern and southern China accounted for the majority of affected populations and fatalities. "Several sudden extreme disasters in southern regions led to a significant increase in deaths and missing persons compared to the five-year-average," ⁠the ministry ​said.

Overall, 1,162 people ⁠have died or have been classified as missing from China's natural disasters in the first nine ⁠months of the year, up from 742 a year earlier. Eastern coastal provinces suffered the heaviest ​property destruction and economic losses due to repeated typhoon landfalls.

Geological hazards, which include rain-triggered ⁠landslides and mudslides, caused the highest proportion of fatalities and made up 60% of all disaster types, ⁠while ​typhoons caused the largest amount of direct financial damage, the ministry said. More than 5 million people were forced to relocate or seek emergency shelter across the ⁠country during the nine-month period.

A total of 26 typhoons formed in the Northwest Pacific ⁠and South China Sea ⁠through September, with 7 making landfall along China's coastline — both figures exceeding the historical averages for the same time frame. ($1 = 6.6743 ‌Chinese yuan)

TRENDING

1
Can Sri Lanka Protect Gig Workers While Keeping Delivery and Ride-Hailing Services Affordable?

Can Sri Lanka Protect Gig Workers While Keeping Delivery and Ride-Hailing Se...

Sri Lanka
2
African Development Bank puts nature at centre of finance plans across 13 countries

African Development Bank puts nature at centre of finance plans across 13 co...

Ivory Coast
3
How Income, Education and Location Shape Chronic Disease Risks, WHO Report Reveals 

How Income, Education and Location Shape Chronic Disease Risks, WHO Report R...

Global
4
Families Left Without Answers Three Years After Forced Returns to North Korea from China

Families Left Without Answers Three Years After Forced Returns to North Kore...

Global

PERSPECTIVES AND INSIGHTS

The Flavour of Trust: How eWOM, Authenticity Drive Street Food Success in Egypt

AI Diffusion Among Punjab Farmers in Pakistan: Associations with Perceived Farm Productivity, Profitability

AI Failures Make Headlines, But Most Corporate AI Incidents Never Appear in SEC Filings

Green Promises Meet the Factory Floor: Why Lasting Investor Attention Matters for ESG

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback

Use this form for editorial or site feedback. We usually reply within 2 to 3 working days.

By submitting, you agree that we may use your email address to respond.

Subscribe to our Newsletter  

STANDARDS & POLICIES

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse
Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026