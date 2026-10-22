Two killed, 8 injured in attack on airport in Saudi oil city Dammam

Reuters | Updated: 22-10-2026 12:39 IST | Created: 22-10-2026 12:39 IST
Two killed, 8 injured in attack on airport in Saudi oil city Dammam

Two ‌people were ​killed and eight were injured ‌in an attack on Wednesday evening on King Fahd International Airport in ‌Saudi Arabia's eastern oil ‌city of Dammam, Saudi Arabia's General Authority of Civil Aviation said on ⁠Thursday.

Those ​killed ⁠were a Saudi citizen and an ⁠Indian national, the authority said. The ​injuries ranged from minor to ⁠serious. Damage was being assessed, it ⁠added.

Airport ​operations had resumed and air traffic had returned to ⁠normal, the authority said.

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