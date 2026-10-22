Two killed, 8 injured in attack on airport in Saudi oil city Dammam
Two people were killed and eight were injured in an attack on Wednesday evening on King Fahd International Airport in Saudi Arabia's eastern oil city of Dammam, Saudi Arabia's General Authority of Civil Aviation said on Thursday.
Those killed were a Saudi citizen and an Indian national, the authority said. The injuries ranged from minor to serious. Damage was being assessed, it added.
Airport operations had resumed and air traffic had returned to normal, the authority said.