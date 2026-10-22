IN CASE YOU MISSED IT–Schedule of Reuters features from this week

Oct 22 - Every week, Reuters journalists produce scores of multimedia features and human-interest stories from around the world. Below are some stories from ​this week selected by our editors, as well as explanatory context and background ​to help you understand world headlines. For a full schedule of ‌news ​and events, please go to our editorial calendar on Reuters Connect.

After generations in Central Park, horse-drawn carriages face a ban NEW YORK - To observers, the horse-drawn carriages driven by coachmen in black top hats, ferrying passengers through Central Park and nearby Manhattan streets, can seem like relics ‌from another time. They soon may be. (NEW YORK-HORSES/ (PIX, TV), 821 words)

Water rationing, rubbish pile-up raise disease fears in Yemen's besieged Taiz GENEVA/TAIZ, Yemen - Families have started rationing water in and around Yemen's Taiz city, where renewed fighting has disrupted fuel supplies and access to water systems serving 3 million people, aid groups and UN agencies said. (IRAN-CRISIS/YEMEN-TAIZ-WATER (TV, PIX), 658 words)

As Serbia votes, students emerge as greatest threat to Vucic’s long ‌rule BELGRADE - Aleksa Simic, a political science student at Belgrade University, did not hesitate when he learned that the collapse of a railway station canopy in the northern Serbian city of Novi ‌Sad had killed 16 people in November 2024. (SERBIA-ELECTIONS/STUDENTS (PIX, TV), 1,049 words)

End of an era? How the Hermes Birkin bag is losing its scarcity appeal PARIS/LONDON - London-based Cai Baochun used to make a hefty profit reselling Hermes' famed Birkin bags for more than double their $10,000 retail price. Now he has stopped stockpiling them as second-hand prices fall. (HERMES-BIRKIN/ (FOCUS, PIX, TV), 1,047 words)

El Niño-powered drought leaves Indonesian palm farmers high and dry as river recedes SANGGAU, Indonesia/JAKARTA - Supendi, a 33-year-old palm fruit farmer, ⁠cooled his ​heels at a mill in Indonesia's West Kalimantan for ⁠four frustrating days earlier this month trying to unload his harvest of fresh fruit bunches before being told to leave as the site was full. (ASIA-WEATHER/INDONESIA-PALMOIL (UPDATE 1, TV, PIX), 847 words)

Declared dead: Indian voters fight to get back ⁠on electoral rolls NEW DELHI - Kamta Prasad has been shuttling between government offices in Delhi trying to prove he is not dead. The 53-year-old tailor is among 130 million names removed from India's electoral rolls under a voter ​roll revision that has sparked mass protests and posed the biggest challenge to Prime Minister Narendra Modi's government. (INDIA-POLITICS/VOTERS (PIX, TV), 664 words)

Brazil’s love affair with cellphones turns theft into an election ⁠flashpoint SAO PAULO - Brazilian content creator Tabata Lenk had just been fired from her job in Sao Paulo, and was sitting in traffic, when two motorcycle assailants smashed her car window and snatched her brand new cellphone from the dashboard. (BRAZIL-ELECTION/SMARTPHONES (PIX, ⁠TV), ​802 words)

SPECIAL REPORT-Giant ‘heat storms’ are scorching the Earth. This is the story of the biggest one on record In less than a lifetime, about six and a half decades, heat waves have evolved from sporadic, isolated episodes to massive, cascading weather events that can blanket vast swaths of the planet for months or even years at a time. The largest heat wave of the ⁠1960s reached about 6% of the planet as it drifted for 46 days over the Atlantic Ocean, parts of Latin America and West Africa. (CLIMATE-HEAT STORMS/SCIENCE (SPECIAL REPORT, PIX, TV, GRAPHIC), 6,640 words)

Too ⁠much of a good scent? Hanoi curbs iconic ⁠trees HANOI - Vietnam's capital Hanoi has launched a large-scale programme to prune hundreds of its iconic blackboard trees and is considering relocating some after their distinctive fragrance proved too much for some residents. (VIETNAM-HANOI/TREES (PIX, TV) , 494 words)

EXPLANATORY CONTENT EXPLAINER-What you need to know about the 2026 US midterm elections

FACTBOX-What is PHP ‌and why did it take ‌government websites offline? EXPLAINER-Three issues defining the 2026 US midterm elections

EXPLAINER-France in turmoil: What might follow a weekend ​of riots? (Compiled by Aurora Ellis and Patrick Enright)