International Criminal Court wins EU's 2026 Sakharov prize

The International ​Criminal Court has ​been awarded the ‌European Union's ​2026 Sakharov Prize, the EU's top prize regarding human rights ‌work. The prize is the second international recognition for the war crimes tribunal this month, and comes ‌within two weeks after US President Donald Trump ‌announced sanctions against the court.

That announcement was made hours after former ICC judge Navi Pillay was awarded ⁠the ​Nobel Peace ⁠Prize, which was widely seen as a show of ⁠support for the embattled court. The Hague-based ICC has ​long been a target of US President Donald ⁠Trump, whose campaign against it has escalated since the court ⁠announced ​arrest warrants against Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and his former defence minister ⁠last year.

The EU prize, named after the late Soviet ⁠dissident ⁠Andrei Sakharov, has been awarded annually since 1988 to individuals and orgaizations defending ‌human ‌rights and freedoms.