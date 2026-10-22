Kremlin says US companies in Russia are better treated due to Trump's peace effort
MOSCOW, Oct 22 - The Kremlin said on Thursday that US companies still operating in Russia are better treated than their European rivals because of President Donald Trump's efforts to achieve peace in Ukraine. Reuters reported earlier that Russia had deepened a crackdown on European companies in response to Europe's support for Ukraine, while largely sparing US firms as Moscow courts business ties with Washington.
"The American administration is doing a lot to help bring about a peaceful settlement (in Ukraine); the European capitals are doing nothing to help while doing a lot to prolong the military action," Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov told reporters, commenting on the Reuters report.