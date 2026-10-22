MOSCOW, Oct 22 - The ​Kremlin said ​on Thursday ‌that US companies ​still operating in Russia are better ‌treated than their European rivals because of President Donald Trump's efforts to achieve peace ‌in Ukraine. Reuters reported earlier that ‌Russia had deepened a crackdown on European companies in response to Europe's support for Ukraine, ⁠while ​largely ⁠sparing US firms as Moscow courts business ties ⁠with Washington.

"The American administration is doing ​a lot to help bring about ⁠a peaceful settlement (in Ukraine); the European capitals are ⁠doing ​nothing to help while doing a lot to prolong ⁠the military action," Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov ⁠told reporters, ⁠commenting on the Reuters report.