France's Macron says "illegitimate" protests will be banned in coming days
French President Emmanuel Macron said on Thursday that "illegitimate" protests would be banned in coming days, while those from organised groups such as unions would be offered alternative paths for the marches to protect businesses. Macron was speaking after meeting with intelligence officials and senior ministers earlier in the day to discuss the crisis.
He also said that "seditious" ultra-left groups as well as vandals were behind last Saturday's riots and looting across France.