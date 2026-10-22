France's Macron says "illegitimate" protests will be banned in coming days

​French ​President ‌Emmanuel Macron said on ​Thursday that "illegitimate" protests ‌would be banned in coming days, while those from organised ‌groups such as unions ‌would be offered alternative paths for the marches ⁠to protect ​businesses. Macron ⁠was speaking after meeting with ⁠intelligence officials and senior ministers ​earlier in the day to ⁠discuss the crisis.

He also said ⁠that "seditious" ​ultra-left groups as well as vandals were ⁠behind last Saturday's riots ⁠and ⁠looting across France.