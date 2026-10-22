South African police investigate killing of foreign national by crowd
South African police said on Thursday they were investigating the killing of a foreign national by a crowd of about 50 people in the city of Durban.
South African police said on Thursday they were investigating the killing of a foreign national by a crowd of about 50 people in the city of Durban.
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