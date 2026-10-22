China proposes filing requirement for vehicle software, hardware changes

​China's industry ‌ministry is seeking ​feedback on changes ‌to regulations that would require automakers to file ‌with authorities before making ‌software updates and other changes to smart cockpit ⁠systems, ​according ⁠to a notice on Thursday.

The ⁠draft revisions would also ​require automakers to report hardware ⁠upgrades, including changes ⁠to ​automated-driving sensors and controllers, before implementation ⁠if they could affect vehicle ⁠safety ⁠or energy-efficiency performance.