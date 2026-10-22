WHO was not told that Nigeria's Ebola patient travelled to Congo, official says

Reuters | Updated: 22-10-2026 18:08 IST | Created: 22-10-2026 18:08 IST
WHO was not told that Nigeria's Ebola patient travelled to Congo, official says

The World Health Organization was not told that ‌Nigeria's Ebola patient had travelled to Congo, the WHO's representative in Nigeria said on Thursday, after Uganda ‌said she had visited the country.

Nigeria's government ‌has said the country's first Ebola case in more than a decade involved a Ugandan woman who had recently ⁠arrived ​from ⁠a trip there. Uganda's health ministry said the woman had ⁠travelled to Congo, where the outbreak was first declared ​in mid-May.

Pavel Ursu, the WHO representative, told ⁠an online press conference: "The information supplied to WHO did ⁠not ​include travel to another country (other than Uganda)." Ursu added that the focus in Nigeria ⁠was now on containing the viral infection and that the ⁠patient ⁠remained hospitalised, with her biochemical markers improving.

TRENDING

1
Can Sri Lanka Protect Gig Workers While Keeping Delivery and Ride-Hailing Services Affordable?

Can Sri Lanka Protect Gig Workers While Keeping Delivery and Ride-Hailing Se...

Sri Lanka
2
African Development Bank puts nature at centre of finance plans across 13 countries

African Development Bank puts nature at centre of finance plans across 13 co...

Ivory Coast
3
How Income, Education and Location Shape Chronic Disease Risks, WHO Report Reveals 

How Income, Education and Location Shape Chronic Disease Risks, WHO Report R...

Global
4
Families Left Without Answers Three Years After Forced Returns to North Korea from China

Families Left Without Answers Three Years After Forced Returns to North Kore...

Global

PERSPECTIVES AND INSIGHTS

The Flavour of Trust: How eWOM, Authenticity Drive Street Food Success in Egypt

AI Diffusion Among Punjab Farmers in Pakistan: Associations with Perceived Farm Productivity, Profitability

AI Failures Make Headlines, But Most Corporate AI Incidents Never Appear in SEC Filings

Green Promises Meet the Factory Floor: Why Lasting Investor Attention Matters for ESG

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback

Use this form for editorial or site feedback. We usually reply within 2 to 3 working days.

By submitting, you agree that we may use your email address to respond.

Subscribe to our Newsletter  

STANDARDS & POLICIES

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse
Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026