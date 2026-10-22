WHO was not told that Nigeria's Ebola patient travelled to Congo, official says

The World Health Organization was not told that ‌Nigeria's Ebola patient had travelled to Congo, the WHO's representative in Nigeria said on Thursday, after Uganda ‌said she had visited the country.

Nigeria's government ‌has said the country's first Ebola case in more than a decade involved a Ugandan woman who had recently ⁠arrived ​from ⁠a trip there. Uganda's health ministry said the woman had ⁠travelled to Congo, where the outbreak was first declared ​in mid-May.

Pavel Ursu, the WHO representative, told ⁠an online press conference: "The information supplied to WHO did ⁠not ​include travel to another country (other than Uganda)." Ursu added that the focus in Nigeria ⁠was now on containing the viral infection and that the ⁠patient ⁠remained hospitalised, with her biochemical markers improving.