DIARY-Political and General News Events from October 22

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THURSDAY, OCTOBER 22 BERKSHIRE, United Kingdom - King Charles III will welcome Sultan Haitham bin Tarik of ​Oman to Windsor Castle at the start of a three-day state visit (Final day)

ROME/MADRID/LISBON - Sihasak Phuangketkeow, deputy prime minister and minister of foreign affairs ‌of Thailand is ​scheduled to visit Italy, the Holy See, Spain and Portugal (To Oct 25) BRUSSELS - Turkish Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan, Interior Minister Mustafa Çiftçi and Justice Minister Akın Gürlek scheduled to depart for Belgium for a three-day visit; the delegation will hold talks with their Belgian counterparts, while Fidan will also meet EU High Representative for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy Kaja Kallas and NATO Secretary-General Mark Rutte (To Oct 23)

BEIJING - Foreign minister of Djibouti Abdoulkader Houssein Omar, and his counterpart from the Republic of the Congo, Constant-Serge Bounda, will pay an official visit to China (To Oct 25) MUMBAI, India - US Secretary of State Marco Rubio will visit Mumbai and Jamnagar (Final Day)

ISLAMABAD - ‌Maldivian President Mohamed Muizzu will visit Pakistan (Final day) MOSCOW - China's Prime Minister Li Qiang to visit Russia (Final day)

WINDSOR, England - Oman's Haitham bin Tariq visits United Kingdom to headline a three-day state visit hosted by King Charles III and Queen Camilla (Final day) NEW DELHI - Polish Prime Minister Donald Tusk will undertake an official visit to India at the invitation of Prime Minister Narendra Modi (To Oct 23)

ANKARA - Prime Minister of Canada Mark Carney will travel to Ankara and Istanbul. (To Oct 23) BANGKOK - Finance Minister Ekniti Nitithanprapas speaks at a business forum - 0600 GMT

BUDVA - Montenegro welcomes heads of delegation for the Berlin Process summit with German Chancellor Friedrich Merz among attendees. The meeting aims to advance regional cooperation and EU integration efforts in the Western Balkans - 0730 GMT BRUSSELS - EU Commission President Ursula von der Leyen will meet with Vietnamese President To Lam in Brussels - 1100 GMT

BERLIN - German Finance Minister Lars Klingbeil to present new tax ‌estimates in Berlin - 1300 GMT BRUSSELS - EU leaders, including Commission President Ursula von der Leyen and European Council President Antonio Costa are set to meet in Brussels Vietnam's top leader To Lam.

BRUSSELS - EU Informal meeting of trade ministers. (To Oct 23) SAUDI ARABIA – 15th death anniversary of Sultan bin Abdulaziz, who served as crown prince of the Kingdom from 2005 until his demise in 2011.

- - - - - - - - - FRIDAY, OCTOBER 23

LUSAKA - Zambia hosts the 2026 ‌Mining and Investment Summit, bringing together government, miners and investors to discuss investment, processing and regional mineral value chains. President Hakainde Hichilema is expected to open the summit, as Zambia seeks investment to lift copper output HELSINKI - Mongolian President Ukhnaa Khurelsukh visits Finland and meets with Finnish President Alexander Stubb.

BERLIN - German President Frank Walter Steinmeier welcomes Pakistani President Asif Ali Zardari in Berlin - 0800 GMT PRAGUE- Czech Foreign Minister Petr Macinka and his Slovak counterpart Juraj Blanar meet in Prague – 1000 GMT

LIBYA – 15th anniversary of declaration of Libya's Liberation. VAN, Turkey – 15th anniversary of earthquake that killed more than 600 people and injured more than 4,000 others.

- - - - - - - - - SATURDAY, OCTOBER 24

HANOI - Prime Minister of Poland Donald Tusk will pay an official visit to Vietnam (To Oct. 26) RIYADH - EU-Gulf Cooperation Council summit

- - - - - - - - - SUNDAY, OCTOBER 25

SERBIA - Serbian National Assembly Election BRAZIL - Brazilian Presidency Election (Second round)

SOFIA - Bulgaria holds a presidential election. - - - - - - - - -

MONDAY, OCTOBER 26 VALLETTA - Malta's Finance Minister Clyde Caruana ⁠presents the government's 2027 ​budget speech at Parliament House in Valletta - 1700 GMT

TOKYO - Bangladesh Prime Minister Tarique Rahman is set to visit Japan for ⁠a four-day official trip. (Oct 29) - - - - - - - - -

TUESDAY, OCTOBER 27 HELSINKI - Finnish Prime Minister Petteri Orpo hosts Nordic prime ministers and the leaders of the Nordic autonomous territories in Helsinki on the sidelines of the Nordic Council session. Discussions will focus on protecting children and young people online, as well as strengthening Nordic cooperation and security - 0815 GMT

HELSINKI - Finnish President Alexander Stubb will address the Nordic Council and hold a discussion with council members on how changes in the international environment affect Nordic security and preparedness - 1250 GMT ISRAEL - Israeli Knesset Election

- - - - - - - - - WEDNESDAY, OCTOBER 28

EL ⁠SALVADOR - Peru's President Keiko Fujimori is scheduled to travel to El Salvador from Oct 28 to Oct 31 at the invitation of her right-wing counterpart, Nayib Bukele ( To Oct 31) - - - - - - - - -

THURSDAY, OCTOBER 29 SAN SALVADOR - Peruvian President Keiko Fujimori will be on an official visit to meet with El Salvador President Bukele and members of his cabinet to talk about security policies

MANILA - ASEAN defense ministers hold an annual meeting with dialogue partners, dubbed as ADMM-Plus OTTAWA - EU-Canada summit (To Oct 30)

- - - - - - - - - FRIDAY, OCTOBER 30

ATLANTA, United States - ​US Secretary of State Marco Rubio hosts a G20 foreign ministers' meeting (To Oct 31) - - - - - - - - -

SUNDAY, NOVEMBER 1 LONDON - Seven OPEC+ ministers meet on Sunday to set their output policy for December

- - - - - - - - - MONDAY, NOVEMBER 2

DUBLIN - Irish Finance Minister Simon Harris, EU Financial Services Commissioner Maria Luisa Albuquerque and Evelien Witlox, the ECB's Director of the Digital Euro also speak at Irish central bank conference - - - - - - - - -

TUESDAY, NOVEMBER 3 LIVERPOOL, United ⁠Kingdom - His Majesty King Willem-Alexander of the Netherlands will pay a working visit to Liverpool in the United Kingdom, The King will be accompanied by Sjoerd Sjoerdsma, Minister of Foreign Trade and Development Cooperation. Defence minister Dilan Yesilgoz-Zegerius and Vincent Karremans, Minister of Infrastructure and Water Management, will join them for part of the programme.

NORTHERN MARIANA ISLANDS - Northern Mariana Islands Governor Election AMERICAN SAMOA - American Samoan House of Representatives Election

NORTHERN MARIANA ISLANDS - Northern Mariana Islands House of Representatives Election NORTHERN MARIANA ISLANDS - Northern Mariana Islands Senate Election

Guam - Guamanian Legislature election Guam - Guamanian Governor election

- - - - - - - - - WEDNESDAY, NOVEMBER ⁠4

BRATISLAVA - Slovakia ​will host a summit of the presidents of the Visegrad Four (V4) countries - Slovakia, Czech Republic, Hungary and Poland. European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen will also attend the talks taking place (To Nov. 5) TEHRAN – 47th anniversary of U.S. embassy takeover. In 1979 Iranian militants seized the U.S. embassy in Tehran and captured 90 hostages; 52 were held captive for 444 days.

- - - - - - - - - THURSDAY, NOVEMBER 5

MADRID - Presidents, heads of state gather in Madrid for the Iberoamerican Summit. (To Nov 05) - - - - - - - - -

FRIDAY, NOVEMBER 6 GLOBAL - International Day for Preventing the Exploitation of the Environment in War and Armed Conflict.

- - - - - - - - - SATURDAY, NOVEMBER 7

NEW ZEALAND - New Zealand holds a general election MONTEVIDEO - Pope Leo visits Uruguay (To Nov 08)

- - - - - - - - - SUNDAY, NOVEMBER 8

BUENOS AIRES - Pope Leo embarks on an official visit to Argentina (To Nov 11). - - - - - - - - -

MONDAY, NOVEMBER 9 BRUSSELS – Eurogroup Meeting

BRUSSELS - Economic and Financial Affairs Council - - - - - - - - -

WEDNESDAY, NOVEMBER 11 LIMA - Pope Leo visits Peru (To Nov 17)

- - - - - - - - - THURSDAY, NOVEMBER 12

BRUSSELS - World Pneumonia ⁠Day - - - - - - - - -

FRIDAY, NOVEMBER 13 YANGON, Myanmar – 16th Anniversary of release of Myanmar's detained opposition Leader, Aung San Suu Kyi, From House Arrest.

MANILA - Leaders of ASEAN countries hold annual meetings in Manila (To Nov 15). - - - - - - - - -

SATURDAY, NOVEMBER 14 GLOBAL - World Diabetes Day.

- - - - - - - - - SUNDAY, NOVEMBER 15

CABO VERDE - Cabo Verdean Presidency Election GLOBAL - World Prematurity Day

GLOBAL - World Day of Remembrance for Road Traffic Victims - - - - - - - - -

MONDAY, NOVEMBER 16 ST. JOHN, Antigua and Barbuda - International Day for Tolerance

- - - - - - - - - WEDNESDAY, NOVEMBER ⁠18

GLOBAL - World Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease Day VUKOVAR, Croatia – 35th Anniversary of Vukovar Massacre

SHENZHEN, China - Russian President Vladimir Putin to ⁠lead a Russian delegation at APEC Summit in Shenzhen SHENZHEN, China - China hosts the 33rd Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation (APEC) Economic Leaders' Meeting in Shenzhen. (To Nov 19)

- - - - - - - - - WEDNESDAY, NOVEMBER 25

ST. JOHN, Antigua and Barbuda - International Day for the Elimination of Violence against Women - - - - - - - - -

THURSDAY, NOVEMBER 26 MUMBAI, India - 18th Anniversary of a series of devastating attacks on the Indian city by militants. The attacks, which began on Nov. 26, 2008 and lasted nearly three days, left 174 people dead, including nine gunmen

- - - - - - - - - SUNDAY, NOVEMBER 29

SPAIN - Spanish Congress of Deputies Election SPAIN - Spanish Senate Election

Switzerland – Referendum Election TEHRAN, Iran – 15th Anniversary of an attack on the British Embassy by dozens of Iranian Students and Protesters angry over ‌Britain's Unilateral Sanctions.

LONDON - OPEC+ and OPEC are set to hold ministerial meetings ‌on Sunday to decide on output policy. - - - - - - - - -

SATURDAY, DECEMBER 5 GAMBIA, THE - Gambian Presidency Election

- - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - FRIDAY, DECEMBER 11

OTTAWA - Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi will visit Canada (To Dec. 12) - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -

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