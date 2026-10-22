Russia hit Kyiv with missiles carrying cluster warheads, Zelenskiy says

Reuters | Updated: 22-10-2026 18:22 IST | Created: 22-10-2026 18:22 IST
Russia hit Kyiv with missiles carrying cluster warheads, Zelenskiy says

Ukrainian ​President Volodymyr Zelenskiy ​said ‌on Thursday ​that Russia hit Kyiv overnight ‌with three ballistic missiles carrying cluster munition warheads. Zelenskiy said such missiles ‌were designed to detonate ‌in the air as they approach their targets, spreading damage across an ⁠area ​400 ⁠meters in diameter. He added that ⁠one of them struck Kyiv's ​historic district, hitting the area ⁠near the monastic buildings of Kyiv-Pechersk ⁠Lavra.

He ​also said that Russia had kept targeting Ukrainian ⁠energy infrastructure with more than 170 ⁠strikes ⁠on critical energy facilities since October 11.

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