Africa CDC official: no validated information that Nigeria's Ebola case travelled to Congo

​A senior ​official ‌at Africa's ​top public health agency said ‌that it was not yet confirmed that Nigeria's Ebola ‌case had travelled ‌to Congo but that Nigeria and Uganda were sharing ⁠information ​to ⁠try to find the possible source ⁠of exposure.

"So far, there ​is no validated information (that) ⁠this case traveled to DRC (Democratic ⁠Republic ​of Congo)," the Africa CDC's Wessam ⁠Mankoula‏ told an online press ⁠conference ⁠on Thursday.