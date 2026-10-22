Africa CDC official: no validated information that Nigeria's Ebola case travelled to Congo
A senior official at Africa's top public health agency said that it was not yet confirmed that Nigeria's Ebola case had travelled to Congo but that Nigeria and Uganda were sharing information to try to find the possible source of exposure.
"So far, there is no validated information (that) this case traveled to DRC (Democratic Republic of Congo)," the Africa CDC's Wessam Mankoula told an online press conference on Thursday.