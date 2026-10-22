Marvel's gem-studded Infinity Gauntlet replica heads to auction in Abu Dhabi

Reuters | Updated: 22-10-2026 19:30 IST | Created: 22-10-2026 19:30 IST
Marvel's gem-studded Infinity Gauntlet replica heads to auction in Abu Dhabi

A replica of the Infinity Gauntlet, ​the powerful artifact featured ‌in Marvel Comics ​and Marvel films, will go up for auction on December 8 in Abu Dhabi, Julien's Auctions and ‌East Continental Gems said on Thursday.

The oversized glove, embedded with six gemstones representing the Infinity Stones, was made famous in the 2018 film "Avengers: Infinity War," in which the purple villain Thanos ‌uses the gauntlet to wipe out half of all life with a snap ‌of his fingers. Infinity Stones are six supercharged gems that control essential aspects of existence in Marvel lore: Space, Mind, Soul, Reality, Power and Time.

The Marvel Cinematic Universe depicts a multiversal world through superhero ⁠films ​and television series ⁠featuring characters including Spider-Man, Iron Man, Hulk and Scarlet Witch. "You can buy it because you are a ⁠lover, a passionate fan of Marvel," Talia Friedman, who leads special projects for Julien's Auctions, told ​Reuters on Wednesday.

"You can love it because you are a passionate jewelry collector. ⁠You can love it because you want the trophy," she added, noting the item, which will ⁠be ​auctioned at Rosewood Abu Dhabi and displayed in Bahrain, could appeal to both comic book fans and art collectors. The replica, created by East Continental Gems, contains ⁠six real gemstones: a ruby, garnet, sapphire, amethyst, emerald and yellow diamond. Each gemstone represents ⁠one of the ⁠Infinity Stones.

The December sale comes as Disney's Marvel franchise prepares for the release of the high-budget film "Avengers: Doomsday," which arrives in theaters ‌on December ‌18.

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