Trump says LeBron James disrespected US during national anthem

US ‌President Donald ​Trump criticized NBA superstar LeBron James on Thursday ‌for what he called disrectful behavior during the singing of the national anthem at a recent ‌NBA game.

"While listening to our National ‌Anthem, LeBron James disrespects our Country," Trump said in a Truth Social post accompanied by a ⁠video ​of showing ⁠James moving his body during the singing of the ⁠anthem. "LeBron James should apologize to all of ​those Great American Warriors and Heroes who ⁠died for the American Flag, and all that ⁠our ​Country stands for!" The clip Trump shared showed James standing in line ⁠with the members of the Philadelphia 76ers, swinging his ⁠arms ⁠in a warmup-type stretch and performing basketball shooting movements.