Zelenskiy says Starlink speed not restored, hopes for call with Rubio
President Volodymyr Zelenskiy said on Thursday that Starlink speed has not been restored for Ukraine, adding that he hoped for talks with US Secretary of State Marco Rubio in the coming days. Zelenskiy said that Ukraine was ready for peace talks during a G20 summit in the United States but so far there was no such invitation.
"There is clearly one issue at stake – forcing Russia to bring this war to an end," he told reporters in Kyiv. "It is possible ... with mediation from President (Donald) Trump and our partners. I think it is all possible, and we can count on a meeting in Florida during the G20 summit."