US blocks two devices with Chinese-made surveillance chips

​The ​Federal Communications Commission ‌said on ​Thursday it blocked two devices ‌from the US market that contain foreign surveillance chips produced ‌by a subsidiary of ‌China's Huawei, the first time it has exercised authority under ⁠new ​rules.

The ⁠US telecom agency said it ⁠barred a dashboard camera ​and a wireless video transmitter containing ⁠chips produced by Huawei subsidiary ⁠HiSilicon, ​which the agency said advertises its chip as "designed ⁠for the surveillance market" and ⁠including "detection ⁠algorithms for human faces."