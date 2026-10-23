South Korea proposes talks with North Korea on land border again

Reuters | Updated: 23-10-2026 11:20 IST | Created: 23-10-2026 11:20 IST
South Korea proposes talks with North Korea on land border again

South ​Korea's defence ministry again ‌proposed on ​Friday military talks with North Korea in order to agree on ‌the exact location of the land border between the two Koreas and to reduce the risk of accidental ‌clashes.

The proposal, announced by Deputy Minister for National Defense ‌Policy Kim Hong-cheol, follows a landmine explosion in the demilitarised zone (DMZ) last month that injured South Korean soldiers. North Korean troops have ⁠been ​building tactical ⁠roads and fences and laying mines near the Military Demarcation Line (MDL) in ⁠the DMZ separating the two Koreas in recent years.

Kim ​said the North's troops had crossed the line ⁠in the process. The ministry proposed talks last November to resolve differences over ⁠where ​the line lies, but Pyongyang has not responded.

South Korean military had concluded that North Korea ⁠had buried the mines south of the MDL that caused the ⁠blast ⁠that seriously injured two South Korean soldiers in September. Pyongyang has rejected those findings.

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